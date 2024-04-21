SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $73,000 in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,564,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,626 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,481,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,999,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,119,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

MCRB stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $6.73.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

