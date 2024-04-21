SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $78,000 in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,807,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 128,137 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 19.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 285,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 24.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 19.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 66.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 28,843 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.03 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie lowered Full House Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

