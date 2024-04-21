SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $79,000 in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Reservoir Media by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 16.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 15.0% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 701,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 91,768 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi purchased 23,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $163,744.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $892,329 over the last 90 days. 26.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RSVR opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.56 million, a PE ratio of 113.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

