SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $87,000 in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLYS. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,393,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MLYS. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Mineralys Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,074,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,511,366. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $11.29 on Friday. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $560.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.35.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.24. Research analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

Featured Articles

