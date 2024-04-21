SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,112 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Butterfly Network by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 52,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 32,733 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 731.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 329,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 289,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $159.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.98 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 50.87% and a negative net margin of 202.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

