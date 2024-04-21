SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Ames National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in Ames National during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ames National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ames National by 1,465.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ames National during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ames National by 378.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ames National stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. Ames National Co. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Ames National ( NASDAQ:ATLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is 89.26%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

