SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $72,000 Investment in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Nkarta by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Nkarta by 23.1% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nkarta

In related news, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $49,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Simeon George bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,548,341 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,410. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $49,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nkarta Price Performance

Shares of NKTX opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $360.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.70. Nkarta, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $16.24.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKTX. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Nkarta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Nkarta from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Nkarta Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

