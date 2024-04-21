SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 284,339 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 26.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 279,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.68.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE HL opened at $5.31 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

