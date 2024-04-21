SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 535.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 108,571.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 2,322.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Information Services Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:III opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.01 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $66.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.16 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

