SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2024

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANXFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after buying an additional 1,288,526 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,165,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,390,000 after acquiring an additional 495,008 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 23.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 180,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 4.18. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 721.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JANX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

