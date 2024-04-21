SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 10,957 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $293,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth about $143,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 450,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 450,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,714 shares of company stock worth $2,598,723 over the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOUN. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOUN

SoundHound AI Profile

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.