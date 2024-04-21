SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 28,882 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) by 102.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,023 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,882 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of Fossil Group worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fossil Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,869,450 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,033 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Fossil Group by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,022 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 32,858 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 9,576.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,967 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,196 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOSL opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24.

Fossil Group ( NASDAQ:FOSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 37.90% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $421.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

