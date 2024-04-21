SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 4,721 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 415,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 63,365 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,087,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 69,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.80.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Up 6.0 %

AVAH stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $440.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.