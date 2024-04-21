SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 6,234 Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nautilus Biotechnology

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 12,044 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,204.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,064,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,145.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 18,854 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $54,488.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,050,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,044,540.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 12,044 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $34,204.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,064,488 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,145.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 38,303 shares of company stock worth $108,316. 42.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAUT opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

