SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Big 5 Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,561.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 424.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. 41.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Cuts Dividend

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $196.35 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

