SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of FibroGen worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,892,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter worth $1,391,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in FibroGen by 156.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,557,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,903 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in FibroGen by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,724,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,380 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at FibroGen

In related news, CEO Thane Wettig bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,039.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Stock Performance

Shares of FGEN opened at $1.15 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $27.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

