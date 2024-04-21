SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Brightcove worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 28.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 93,440 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,779 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.68. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $50.16 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,435,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,098,621.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 56,541 shares of company stock valued at $102,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

