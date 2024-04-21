SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) by 260.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Generation Bio worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIO. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBIO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO opened at $2.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $186.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.79.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

