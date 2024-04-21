SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 151,661 Shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,661 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BARK were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BARK in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of BARK in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of BARK by 121.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BARK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BARK in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised BARK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.54 to $1.90 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

BARK Stock Performance

NYSE:BARK opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.64. BARK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $125.08 million during the quarter. BARK had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. Research analysts anticipate that BARK, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BARK Profile

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

