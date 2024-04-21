SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 42,534 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Hyliion by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 712,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 104,648 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 2,565.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 52,571 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 25,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Trading Down 2.3 %

HYLN opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.72. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.

Hyliion Profile

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Hyliion had a negative net margin of 7,004.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

