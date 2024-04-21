SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $67,000 Position in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextNav by 27.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,316,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 505,324 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the third quarter worth about $495,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 6.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,572 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextNav stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. NextNav Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $918.41 million, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81.

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,857.46% and a negative return on equity of 81.56%. Analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Robert Lantz sold 8,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $37,122.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,531.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Robert Lantz sold 8,776 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $37,122.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,531.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg bought 483,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,183,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,296,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 733,000 shares of company stock worth $3,227,160 and sold 76,002 shares worth $321,398. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

