SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SANA. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,451,000 after acquiring an additional 500,173 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Robert Nelsen bought 1,818,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,446,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,453,121. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SANA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of SANA opened at $7.61 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

