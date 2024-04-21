SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 417.6% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 579,046 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 258,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 251,559 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth $1,336,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $8.75 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Insider Activity

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $120,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,716,329 shares in the company, valued at $35,419,630.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 354,820 shares of company stock worth $2,596,234. Corporate insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Price Performance

NYSE TLYS opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $173.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Further Reading

