Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,773 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $694,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 303,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 31,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNV

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.