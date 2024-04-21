Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $75,419,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 684,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 147,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $154.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.60. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.63 and a twelve month high of $160.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

