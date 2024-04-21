Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading 0.2% Higher

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $150.09 and last traded at $148.68. 1,075,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,602,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.41.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.21. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $476,894.88. Following the sale, the executive now owns 102,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,735,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $476,894.88. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,735,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,555 shares of company stock valued at $36,868,487 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $226,302,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

