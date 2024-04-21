SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 1% Higher

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 8,589,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 52,592,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 125,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,601,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $7,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

