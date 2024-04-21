Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $275.88 and last traded at $282.17. Approximately 543,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,888,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.20.

Several research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.58. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of -93.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,015,000 after buying an additional 523,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,843,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,146,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

