SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,668 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of SS&C Technologies worth $31,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSNC opened at $60.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.78.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

