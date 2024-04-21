Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.29.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

STLD stock opened at $136.90 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $151.34. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.61%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

