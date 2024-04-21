Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $82.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WAL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $57.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $70.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.34 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

