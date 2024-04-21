Stifel Nicolaus Increases Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target to $23.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

GNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $21.24.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 12,404 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $245,599.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at $843,222.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter George Allen sold 7,036 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $139,312.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $703,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 696.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 68,310 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 76.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

