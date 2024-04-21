Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in MSA Safety by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

NYSE:MSA opened at $185.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.71. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.57 and a 12 month high of $196.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.85 and a beta of 1.01.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.52 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $761,389.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $761,389.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $56,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,991 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

