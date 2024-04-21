Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Align Technology by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.45.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $298.98 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.79 and its 200 day moving average is $270.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total transaction of $3,130,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,010,591.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total transaction of $3,130,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,010,591.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

