Strs Ohio Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,657 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 116,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $1,144,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,036,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 79,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.99. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $41.17.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.61%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

