Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,973,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,770,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 946.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 479,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after acquiring an additional 438,664 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $9,894,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 613,537 shares of company stock worth $36,409,767. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.87.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.