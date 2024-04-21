Strs Ohio Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,229,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,776,000 after purchasing an additional 39,528 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAH opened at $142.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.16. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $89.80 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,568 shares of company stock worth $8,067,487 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

