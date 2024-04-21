Strs Ohio Purchases 936 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB opened at $100.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $106.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.82.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

