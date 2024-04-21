Strs Ohio Reduces Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,462 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,101,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,225,000 after acquiring an additional 88,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,958,000 after acquiring an additional 133,339 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 20.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $86.07 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $89.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,176.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

