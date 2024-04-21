Strs Ohio Sells 383 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $60.96 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 8,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $490,635.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,299,496 shares in the company, valued at $77,086,102.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,273. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

