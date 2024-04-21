Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 489,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Boston Properties worth $34,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $857,967,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,628,000 after purchasing an additional 528,634 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985,706 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,330,000 after purchasing an additional 174,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average of $62.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 323.97%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

