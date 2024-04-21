Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,632 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Mosaic worth $34,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $794,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,245 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,792,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,020,000 after purchasing an additional 268,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,410,000 after purchasing an additional 160,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $412,663,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 7.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,107,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,429,000 after purchasing an additional 424,063 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

