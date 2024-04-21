Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $32.14 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $32,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $380,847.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,652,829.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,928.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $380,847.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,652,829.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,994 shares of company stock worth $27,205,009 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $132.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NBIX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.67.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

