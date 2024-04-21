Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $35.38 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $35,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,500,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,898 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,992,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,676,000 after acquiring an additional 778,437 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,084,000 after acquiring an additional 736,404 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,487. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $142.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $89.80 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.03 and a 200-day moving average of $134.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAH

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.