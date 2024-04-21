Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $35.70 Million Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,161 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of First Citizens BancShares worth $35,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,768.63.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,027,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,567.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,564.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,469.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $945.32 and a 52 week high of $1,651.73.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

