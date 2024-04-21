Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $36.09 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,284 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Insulet worth $36,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 7.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Insulet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

PODD stock opened at $166.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.97 and a 200-day moving average of $178.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

