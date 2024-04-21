Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Jabil worth $39,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBL. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

NYSE JBL opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.15. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,678,039 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

