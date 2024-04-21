Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 175,665 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,665 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Tyson Foods worth $36,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.
Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.8 %
Tyson Foods stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $63.28.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
Tyson Foods Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -79.35%.
Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods
In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
