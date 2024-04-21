Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,416 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Sunnova Energy International worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOVA. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,582,000 after buying an additional 1,593,098 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,618,000 after buying an additional 921,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,254,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2,616.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 696,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 670,970 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,906,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $80,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $80,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,580 shares of company stock valued at $137,382 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $470.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $24.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $194.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. Research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.