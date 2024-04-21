Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 13.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $790.55 and last traded at $805.80. Approximately 5,648,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 9,758,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $928.48.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $949.85.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $956.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.79.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

